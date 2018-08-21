Two questioned in shooting deaths of teens on Far S. Side released from custody

Raysuan Turner (left) and Darnelle Flowers were found shot to death in a wooded area on the Far South Side over the weekend. | Chicago Police photos

Two people who were being questioned in the shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the Far South Side have been released from police custody.

The two — who police said were juveniles — were released with no charges and “the incident remains under investigation.”

Raysuan Turner, 16, and Darnelle Flowers, 17, were both found shot to death in a wooded area near 131st and Rhodes just before midnight Sunday.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, which is about a block from Golden Gate Park, according to authorities. It was not immediately known when they were shot, but autopsies performed Monday found both were shot several times, and their deaths were ruled homicides.

Both boys had been reported missing by their mothers within the previous 48 hours, Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio said Monday. Police were exploring robbery as a possible motive.

The police department issued a missing person alert for Turner less than eight hours before he was found.

He was last seen Friday in the 10100 block of South Indiana. Police said he frequented the area around Palmer Park at 111th and Indiana, as well as Golden Gate Park.

Flowers, who went by “Bibby,” was also last seen on Friday in the 11300 block of South Stewart, police said. His missing person alert was issued just minutes after Turner’s.

Flowers also frequented the area around 111th and Indiana, as well as the Altgeld Gardens public housing projects — just blocks from where he and Turner were found.

Flowers had been arrested by Chicago Police seven times before his death on charges related to weapons, carjacking and battery. He was previously held at the Cook County juvenile detention center and was a documented gang member, a police source said.

Turner had no criminal history.