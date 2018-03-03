Two men charged with burglarizing unlocked vehicles in Riverside

Two men have been charged with burglarizing property from vehicles in west suburban Riverside.

Jose E. Belmonte, 20, and Omar J. Colin, 19, both from Cicero, were arrested Monday morning as they walked through Riverside carrying backpacks full of property that would be reported stolen that night, according to Riverside police.

About 2:50 a.m., the men ran when an officer approached them near Uvedale and Southcote Roads, but they were soon caught, police said.

The officer found in their backpacks a GPS which was stolen earlier from the 300 block of Southcote Road, coins, personal items and a cellphone, police said.

Belmonte and Colin were accused of committing five burglaries reported to authorities Monday night on Southcote, Selborne, and Uvedale Roads, police said.

Each of the vehicles had been left unlocked, police said. The men told police they didn’t want to break windows and attract attention to themselves.

Each of the men was charged with four counts of burglary, police said.