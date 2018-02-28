Two men charged with identity theft, stealing from health club in Tinley Park

Two men were charged in connection with two separate incidents of identity theft this month at a health club in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

Both incidents targeted members of a health club located in the 18400 block of Convention Center Drive, according to Tinley Park police.

Police do not believe the incidents were connected.

Cornell Trotter, 47, of Chicago, was charged Friday with three counts of identity theft and one count of aggravated identity theft after allegedly stealing IDs and credit cards from people who were working out at the health club on four separate occasions, police said.

Antonio Lewis, 29, of Antioch, Calif., was charged with identity theft and unlawful possession of a credit card of another. Lewis allegedly stole the credit card from the a locker at the same health club on Feb. 8 and tried to use it to purchase items at a nearby mall, police said.

Both men are being held at the Will County Adult Detention Center on $50,000 bonds, police said.

Police are asking residents to report any suspicious persons at the health club to management or to police.