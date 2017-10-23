Two men charged with robbing teenager at gunpoint in Naperville

Two men were charged Monday with robbing a teenage boy in August in west suburban Naperville.

About 1 a.m. Aug. 21, Jalen T. Martinez and Craig C. Garner used a handgun to steal a backpack and other items from a 14-year-old boy in the 600 block of South Route 59, according to Naperville police.

Officers spotted their vehicle in the 1200 block of Webster Road later that day, police said. A handgun was also recovered.

Martinez, 20, was arrested Sept. 11; and Garner, 19, was arrested Friday, police said. Garner, a Chicago resident, was charged with one count of aggravated battery.

Martinez, who lives in Naperville, was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding for speeding and disobeying stoplights after the robbery, police said.