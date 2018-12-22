2 men hospitalized as result of 2-vehicle crash in Geneva

Two men were hospitalized early Saturday morning when they got into a two-vehicle crash with each other in west suburban Geneva.

At 1:37 a.m., police and fire personnel were sent to the accident site in the 200 block of East State Street (Route 38), according to Geneva police.

A man, 28, of Batavia, was driving a silver 2014 Mazda CX-5 north on Crissey Avenue when he did not stop at a stop sign at the East State Street intersection, police said. Another man, 22, of Geneva, was driving a silver 2005 Honda Accord east on East State Street when the 28-year-old man entered the intersection with his vehicle without stopping, striking the Accord.

The 22-year-old man and his Accord were pushed into the front yard of a home on the 200 block of East State Street on the north side of the roadway, police said. The car came to a halt after striking bushes and cement stairs outside the house.

No initial structural damage was reported at the home.

Each driver was transported to Delnor Hospital in Geneva with serious injuries, police said. There were no other passengers in either vehicle.

Police were continuing to investigate if alcohol and/or drugs might have been a potential contributing factor in the crash, though no arrest had been made.

East State Street was reportedly closed for about three hours while authorities investigated the crash and processed the scene for evidence.