Two men shot in Gresham

Two men were shot Saturday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

About noon, the 38-year-old and 30-year-old were shot in the 1200 block of West 83rd Street, according to Chicago police.

The older man was shot in the chest, police said. He took himself to St. Bernard Hospital and was transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

The other was shot in the thigh and brought himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known. One of the men said he was shot by someone walking down the street, police said, and the other said it was a drive-by attack. The two are believed to be friends.

Area South detectives were investigating.