Two men shot while standing on sidewalk in South Austin

Two men, 27 and 23, are in stable condition after each being shot late Saturday morning in South Austin on the West Side. | Google Maps

Two men were shot while standing on the sidewalk late Saturday morning in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 11:12 a.m., the two men, 27 and 23, were shot in the 200 block North Lockwood, according to Chicago Police. They each sustained gunshot wounds fired in their direction by an unknown shooter.

The 27-year-old was shot in the left foot and went to West Suburban Hospital, while the 23-year-old was shot once in each leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. Both men were said to be in stable condition.

No one is in custody for the shootings, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shootings.