Two men wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 3:55 p.m., the 37-year-old and 32-year-old were standing in the 600 block of West 129th Place when someone inside a dark sedan fired shots at them, according to Chicago police.

The 37-year-old was shot in the left shoulder and buttocks, police said. He was taken in fair condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The other man walked into MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island with a gunshot wound in his right ankle, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.