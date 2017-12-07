Two people robbed a business at gunpoint Thursday morning in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
Two males dressed in dark clothing walked into the business at 10:11 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Pulaski, pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.
The suspects stole an unknown amount of cellphones, including the cellphone of a 22-year-old woman who was working at the time, police said. They then drove off in a black vehicle.
No injuries were reported, police said.
No one was in custody, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.