Two people rob Archer Heights business at gunpoint

Two people robbed a business at gunpoint Thursday morning in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Two males dressed in dark clothing walked into the business at 10:11 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Pulaski, pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The suspects stole an unknown amount of cellphones, including the cellphone of a 22-year-old woman who was working at the time, police said. They then drove off in a black vehicle.

No injuries were reported, police said.

No one was in custody, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.