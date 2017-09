Man and woman shot in Austin

A man and woman were shot Wednesday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Both were sitting outside at 12:24 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Adams when someone fired at them, according to Chicago Police.

The 23-year-old woman was shot in the foot and taken to Loretto Hospital, and the 22-year-old man was shot in the calf and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Both were treated and released.