Two people wounded in Riverdale club shooting

Multiple people were shot inside Jimmy's Club on the 14100 block of Indiana Ave in the south suburban village of Dolton. | Justin Jackson/ SUn-Times

At least two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night near a club in south suburban Riverdale.

About 9:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a shooting at Jimmy’s Place in the 13800 block of South Indiana Avenue.

Two male victims were transported to local hospitals in serious to critical condition, according to Riverdale police at the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.