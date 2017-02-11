Two police officers injured when squad cars collide in Oak Park

Two west suburban police officers were injured when their squad cars collided early Thursday.

One of the Oak Park squad cars was heading north on East Avenue, while the other was westbound on Adams Street when they collided at the four-way-stop intersection about 3:30 a.m., according to a statement on the village website.

Both officers were responding to a call for assistance from another officer conducting a traffic stop, according to the village.

The northbound squad came to a stop in the intersection, and the westbound car struck a tree on the south side of East Avenue, then slid west onto the parkway before coming to rest.

Both officers were able to exit their vehicles, report the accident on their radios, and request medical help, according to village.

Both were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. One remains at the hospital undergoing tests to determine the extent of his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. The other officer has since been released from the hospital.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.