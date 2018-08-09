Two police vehicles collide in Gresham

Two police vehicles crashed early Thursday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

A marked police vehicle driven by an on-duty officer was driving north on Racine Avenue when it struck two officers in an unmarked police vehicle at 12:02 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago Police.

Neither vehicle had their emergency lights or sirens on at the time of the crash, police said.

No injuries were reported and all the officers refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.