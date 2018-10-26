Two Pritzker staffers suspended after one wears charcoal face mask on Instagram

A J.B. Pritzker campaign worker posted an Instagram story involving another campaign worker wearing a face mask which resembles blackface. The campaign denies the incident was racial in nature. | Provided screenshot

A campaign worker for Democrat J.B. Pritzker was captured earlier this week wearing a charcoal face mask that resembles blackface in an Instagram post by another campaign employee. But the campaign insists the incident was not racial in nature and that the employees in question will be suspended without pay for exercising poor judgment.

The post by Carolyn Mehta — which LinkedIn identifies as the campaign’s Deputy Get Out The Vote Director — comes as the Pritzker campaign faces a lawsuit from former campaign workers alleging racial discrimination.

The post was part of an Instagram story put up October 21. Instagram stories feature photos or videos and last just 24 hours but can be preserved or copied. The Sun-Times obtained the image Thursday night.

The image features a campaign worker wearing a “JB & Juliana For Illinois” T-shirt and wearing a black substance on his face. The man is smiling in the image, which appears to have been taken in an office. The word “psycho” has been written on the image in a heart above the photo. The man also appears to still have some of the black product on his hands.

Asked about the picture, Mehta told the Sun-Times in a Facebook message: “It was a charcoal face mask.”

In a statement, the Pritzker campaign said both employees have been suspended without pay.

“The individual in the photo had applied and was wearing a charcoal face mask after work hours on the weekend. A fellow employee took a video and posted it on Instagram,” Pritzker campaign spokeswoman Galia Slayen said in a statement. “While it showed poor judgment, neither employee intended to take part in offensive behavior. However, given the poor judgment exercised here, both the individual in the photo and the individual who posted the photo will be suspended without pay.”

In their response, the Pritzker campaign provided a video of the man putting on the face mask, with others nearby laughing. The video was provided on the condition that it not be published.

“You want it to look like a spackled ceiling from the 80s,” he says. When asked when the video was taken, the campaign said it was taken the same day as the Instagram post. The campaign also provided a photo of the mask product, also on the condition that it not be published.

Blackface makeup is widely viewed as racist and this week led to the end of an NBC talk show after its host, Megyn Kelly, appeared to defended its use as part of a Halloween costume.

NBC on Friday said it had cancelled “Megyn Kelly Today” and will replace her show with “Today” anchors. The announcement comes after Kelly on Tuesday questioned whether wearing “blackface” is racist, while also saying it was “OK” to wear it as a costume when she was a child. Kelly later apologized.

This is not the first time that controversies of race have dogged the Pritzker campaign.

The Pritzker campaign is currently fighting a legal battle in federal court after 10 minority campaign workers claimed racial discrimination. Pritzker has called those allegations “untrue.”

Earlier this year, in February, Pritzker publicly apologized after transcripts of a secretly recorded conversation were published between him and then-Gov. Rod Blagojevich. In the conversation, the two men are discussing what African-American politician would make most sense to fill the Senate vacancy left by Barack Obama after he was elected president. Pritzker said Secretary of State Jesse White would be “least offensive” but calls then-State Senate President Emil Jones “crass.”

Mehta has worked for the campaign since June. She previously worked for SEIU, and was also a field organizer for President Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign in Virginia, according to LinkedIn.