Two semi-trucks crash, close lanes on I-80/94 in Indiana

A Wednesday morning crash involving two semi-trucks is causing significant delays on I-80/94 near Calumet Avenue in Hammond, Ind.

Police responded about 3:45 a.m. to a report of a crash between two Freightliner semi-trucks on the shoulder near Calumet Ave., police said.

Jeanne Marie Childs, 57, of Eaton Rapids, Mich., had pulled over her semi-truck, owned by Penske Truck leasing, after the box trailer she was pulling got a flat tire. Employees from a private vehicle maintenance company were fixing the tire with three orange reflective triangles surrounding the trailer, police said.

Another semi-truck pulling a box trailer, driven by Suad Selimagic, 42, of Sterling Heights, Mich., was driving westbound in the right lane when for unknown reasons, he drove off the road onto the shoulder and sideswiped Child’s trailer. Both trailers sustained extensive damage, police said.

Maintenance employees were able to clear the area before the crash. No injuries were reported, police said.

The right lane remained closed Wednesday morning. It is expected to re-open after 9 a.m., police said.