Two shot at gas station Markham

2 people were shot at a south suburban gas staion on the 16700 block of Pulaski Ave. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Two people were shot early Wednesday at a gas station in south suburban Markham.

The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 167 block of Pulaski.

Markham police were not immediately available to confirm the shooting or provide further details.