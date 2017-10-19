Two men shot in Oak Park

Two men were shot Wednesday afternoon in west suburban Oak Park.

About 1:10 p.m., officers responded to shots fired near Austin Boulevard and Garfield Street and found broken glass and shell casings, according to David Powers, spokesman for the village of Oak Park.

A few minutes later, two 21-year-old men with gunshot wounds walked into the emergency room at West Suburban Medical Center, Powers said. One was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the shoulder. One of the victims is from Chicago and the other is from Richton Park.

Their wounds were not considered life-threatening, Powers said.

The victims told police they were in a vehicle heading south on Austin near Garfield when a man jumped out of the passenger side of another vehicle and started shooting, Powers said. The shooter was described as a white man between 20 and 25 years old wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.

The investigation was ongoing.