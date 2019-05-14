Two shot in South Chicago

The crime scene in the 8400 block of South Saginaw, where two people were shot. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man and woman were injured Tuesday after being shot in South Chicago.

The man, 24, and woman, 23, were sitting in separate vehicles about 2:15 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Saginaw Avenue when a dark vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said. The dark vehicle then fled the scene.

The man was shot in the neck and the woman was shot in the abdomen, police said. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and are in stabilized conditions.

A Sun-Times photographer on the scene reported that one vehicle was found near the intersection of 87th Street and Saginaw Avenue with several windows shot out, and the other vehicle was found near 87th Street and Essex Avenue with bullet holes in the back window. Several shell casings were observed at the crime scene in the 8400 block of South Saginaw Avenue.

Area South detectives are investigating.

