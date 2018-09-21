Two teenage men, both 18, struck by gunfire in Back of the Yards

Two teenage men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

At 7:48 p.m., the 18-year-olds were walking down the 800 block of West 54th Street when two males got out of a black Lexus car and shot them, according to Chicago police.

One was shot in the lower back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The other was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with a graze wound in his leg, police said. He was in good condition.

Area Central detectives were investigating.