Two teenagers charged in Chicago Lawn attempted robbery

Two 17-year-old boys are facing charges following an armed robbery attempt in Chicago Lawn.

One of the teenagers was charged with three felonies, including aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, as well as a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property, Chicago police said.

The other teen was also charged with aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm as well as attempted vehicle hijacking, police said.

About 1:45 p.m. Monday, a man was sitting in his vehicle in the 6100 block of South Richmond Street when the two teens allegedly approached and began talking with him, police said. When they demanded his property, the man refused and sped off.

The two males began shooting and grazed the driver in the head, police said. The man declined medical attention after notifying authorities of the incident.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.