Two teens found shot to death on Far South Side: police

Chicago Police investigate a person shot Sunday night in the 13100 block of South Rhodes. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two teenage boys were found shot to death late Sunday in the Golden Gate neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to police.

The boys, ages 16 and 17, were discovered shortly before midnight near the intersection of 131st Street and Rhodes, Chicago police said.

They had gunshot wounds to their bodies and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police were unsure when the shooting occurred.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about their deaths.

Shortly after midnight, police had gathered outside a wooded area between Golden Gate Park and Aldridge Elementary School.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.