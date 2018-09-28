First of two teens killed near 35th Street Red Line station is identified

Authorities have identified one of the teens who was chased down, then shot and killed near the Sox-35th CTA station on Wednesday.

Terry Wilson, 16, was leaving Youth Connection Charter School, 10 W. 35th St., about 3 p.m. that day with a 17-year-old friend when the pair argued with a group of people who chased them west before shooting them near the Red Line station.

Now Wilson’s family is trying to pay for a funeral instead of planning for Terry’s future.

“People at the train station told me Terry was running for his life,” Wilson’s aunt, Shron Anderson, 33, said Friday. “It all happened so fast. I just can’t wrap my mind around this situation.”

Wilson was excelling in his studies and always had his head in a book, Anderson said. The athletic teen also loved sports, was always joking and full of love.

“He especially loved his mother — man, he loved her so much, and she is just absolutely devastated by this,” Anderson said.

“There is no way we could’ve ever prepared for this,” she added. “Terry was only a teen who had a long, promising life ahead of him and that was stripped from him because of a senseless act of violence.”

Wilson was struck by a barrage of bullets and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. He lived in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood, only two blocks away from where he was shot.

The medical examiner had not confirmed the name of the second teen as of Friday. In online posts, mourning relatives identified him as TeAndre Belcher. The family declined to speak to the Sun-Times.

Chicago Public Schools did not respond to a request for comment.

On Thursday, Supt. Eddie Johnson said the gunmen fled the scene in a beige Ford Explorer that went north on LaSalle Street, then east on 31st Street. Police, he said, had a “very good eyewitness” and “some promising leads.” Police did not respond Friday to a request for an update on the investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family pay for funeral arrangements.