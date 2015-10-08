Two U.S. reps from Illinois plan Cuba trip

GALESBURG — U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos and Rodney Davis say they’re traveling to Cuba on Sunday as part of an agricultural trade mission.

The (Galesburg) Register-Mail reports that Bustos and Davis plan to promote economic development and trade opportunities for Illinois farmers. Bustos is an East Moline Democrat and Davis is a Taylorville Republican. They leave on Sunday and return on Wednesday.

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Farm Bureau, Illinois Soybean Growers and other groups also are going on the trip.

Bustos, a Democrat, says she wants to “cut through the red tape that holds back Illinois’ farming economy.” She says she’ll tour the district after her trip to discuss what she learned.

Davis, a Republican, says he wants to learn how to “create great opportunities for Illinois farmers.”

The U.S. recently opened relations with the island nation.