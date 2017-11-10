Two women critically injured in three-vehicle crash near Woodstock

Two women were critically injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon near northwest suburban Woodstock.

The three-vehicle crash happened at 3:36 p.m. on Route 176 west of Dean Street in unincorporated Dorr Township, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

A Chevrolet Dually truck was heading east when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Honda Civic and a Lexus head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 17-year-old Hampshire boy, and his passenger, a 25-year-old Elgin man, were taken in good condition to Centegra Hospital in Huntley, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Lexus, a 59-year-old woman; and her passenger, a 37-year-old woman, were initially also taken to Centegra, but the younger woman was transferred to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and the older woman was transferred to Condell Hospital in Libertyville. Both were in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda, a 47-year-old woman, was treated at the scene.

The occupants of the Honda and Lexus were wearing seat belts, but it was unknown if the occupants of the Chevrolet were wearing seat belts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Route 176 was closed for about four hours after the crash.

Charges are pending as of Wednesday afternoon as the sheriff’s Major Crash Investigation Unit investigates.