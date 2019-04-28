2 wounded in Avalon Park shooting

A man and woman were shot Sunday in Avalon Park on the South Side.

Two male suspects approached the pair about 3:57 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Anthony Avenue and fired shots, Chicago police said. The woman, 33, was shot in her right leg and the man, whose age is unknown, was shot in both legs.

They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where their conditions were stabilized, police said. The suspects possibly sped away in a vehicle.

Area South detectives are investigating.

