Two wounded in Brighton Park shooting

Two men were shot Wednesday evening in a Brighton Park neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

The pair was standing on a sidewalk just before 9 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up to the corner of 41st Street and Maplewood Avenue, and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 19-year-old was struck in the back and taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. An 18-year-old was shot in the right leg and also taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition stabilized.