Payton College Prep best in state in latest high school rankings by U.S. News

Walter Payton College Prep High School, 1034 N. Wells St., was ranked best in Illinois and 9th nationally by U.S. News & World Report. | Sun-Times file photo

Five CPS schools are among the top 100 nationally in the latest annual ranking of U.S. high schools released Tuesday.

In all, 20 Chicago Public Schools made the list of the top 100 high schools in Illinois:

• Walter Payton College Prep (1st in state, and 9th nationally)

• Northside College Prep (2nd in Illinois, 23rd nationally)

• Lane Tech (3rd in state, 69th nationally)

• Whitney Young Magnet High School (4th in Illinois, 71st in nation)

• Jones College Prep (5th in state, 91st in nation)

Top-ranked suburban schools include Adlai Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire (6th in Illinois, 155th nationally) and Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park (7th in state, 175th in nation).

In all, more than 17,000 schools were ranked, using six factors: college readiness (30 percent); math/reading proficiency (20 percent); math/reading performance (20 percent); underserved student performance (10 percent), which covers performance on standardized tests by black, Hispanic and low-income students; breadth of college curriculum (10 percent), which includes students who take and pass AP and IB exams; and graduation rate (10 percent).