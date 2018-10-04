U.S. Rep. Schakowsky among 50 cited with trespassing at McDonald’s protest

Rep. Jan Schakowsky tweeted that she was being arrested Thursday afternoon at a protest outside the McDonald's headquarters in the West Loop. | Jan Schakowsky via Twitter

More than 50 people, including Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, were arrested at a protest calling for higher wages and union rights for fast food workers Thursday afternoon at the McDonald’s headquarters in the West Loop.

Chicago police said 52 people were issued citations for trespassing on private property at the McDonald’s corporate headquarters, 1045 W. Randolph, but that no one was taken into police custody.

Fight For $15, the group that organized the protest, said in a statement that Schakowsky, who represents Illinois 9th Congressional district, was among 54 people arrested at the protest.

The congresswoman’s district includes parts of the North Side, including Uptown, as well as north and northwest suburban communities.

Organizers said striking McDonald’s cooks and cashiers were calling for the company to pay its workers $15 an hour and respect their right to form a union.

“I’m proud to support workers in the Fight for $15 who are striking and protesting all across the country today for union rights,” Schakowsky said in a statement. “Unions are the solution to unrigging the economy and strengthening communities here in Illinois and nationwide.”

When reached for comment about the protest, a McDonald’s spokesperson said the company offers training, education programs and tuition assistance for its employees.

“These benefits show McDonald’s and its independent franchisees’ commitment to providing jobs that fit around the lives of restaurant employees so they may pursue their education and career ambitions,” the company said in the statement.