U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore’s new TV ad pushes back on allegations

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying "to steal this election" by calling for him to step down amid allegations of sexual misconduct decades ago. | AP Photo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is using a new television ad to push back on allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

In the new ad, an announcer says Moore is being hit by “false allegations” in a “scheme by liberal elites and the Republican establishment” to sink his candidacy for U.S. Senate.

The ad does not describe the allegations against the 70-year-old Moore.

Two women have accused Moore of sexually assaulting or molesting them decades ago, when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers. At least five others have said he pursued romantic relationships when they were teenagers.

Moore has vehemently denied the allegations.