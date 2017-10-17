Uber and Lyft get a reprieve on higher fees

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has dropped a plan to increase fees for ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft. | AP file photo

Under heavy pressure from Uber and Lyft, Mayor Rahm Emanuel has decided not to increase the 52-cent fee tacked on to ride-hailing rides or the $5 slapped onto every pickup and dropoff at O’Hare and Midway airports, McCormick Place and Navy Pier.

Ald. Pat O’Connor (40th), the mayor’s City Council floor leader, said the reprieve could be short-lived.

“It’s not part of the budget package. But it’s not like they’re gonna forget this is out there,” O’Connor said Tuesday.

“My anticipation is that, at some point in time, we’ll utilized it. It just is not necessary to balance this budget.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reported earlier this month that Emanuel was laying the groundwork to raise taxes and fees on Uber and Lyft, claiming that phenomenal growth in the ride-sharing industry has cost Chicago taxpayers more than $40 million in lost revenue from other sources.

Uber and Lyft countered that ride-hailing has “contributed hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue to the city” in its short existence and, that it “takes some creative accounting to call that a loss for taxpayers.”

They argued that Chicago already imposes the highest fees on ride-sharing of any major city and that Emanuel was poised to make them even higher.

Sources said the mayor dropped the issue after he was unable to reach an agreement with Uber and Lyft.

For years, Emanuel has been accused to tilting the regulatory playing field in favor of Uber, whose investors include the mayor’s brother, Hollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel.

“I don’t think that any rational person is going to believe that he made a budget decision not to hit them to save an investment that his brother has. I mean —

that’s ludicrous,” O’Connor said.

“The fact of the matter is that we, as a city, have hit them significantly over the last year. I don’t think this is off the radar. It’s just not necessary for our budget.”

Two years ago, Emanuel gave cabdrivers a 15 percent fare increase and handed ride-hailing companies the lucrative right to make pickups at O’Hare and Midway airports, McCormick Place and Navy Pier.

In return for eliminating the last bastion of exclusivity for Chicago taxicabs, Uber and Lyft were required to pay the city $5 for every pickup and dropoff at those four prime locations.

Instead of making chauffeur’s licenses a condition for making airport pickups, as aldermen had demanded, Emanuel agreed to study the idea and charge the ride-hailing industry 2 cents more per ride in the meantime — for a total fee of 52 cents.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th), chairman of the City Council’s Transportation Committee, has been urging the mayor to raise both fees to help a shrinking taxicab industry survive.

Beale wasn’t the only one.

Cab Drivers United AFSCME Local 2500 noted that every taxi medallion owner pays $1,940 a year in taxes and fees. Uber and Lyft, by contrast, “pay no ground transportation tax other than an annual, $10,000 license fee that allows them to put an unlimited number of vehicles” on Chicago streets, the union said.

“Revenue from taxis is now dropping sharply because the number of taxis being surrendered and in foreclosure is skyrocketing” to 2,000, the union said in an emailed statement.

“The city should establish a modest fee on all for-hire vehicles . . . . That would . . . recoup lost revenue — and together with extending vehicle age limits, strengthening foreclosure protections and eliminating regulatory barriers to an effective e-hail app—provide taxi operators relieve they desperately need.”

The mayor’s decision to back off from increasing ride-hailing fees leaves the $1.10-per-line increase in the monthly tax on Chicago telephone bills — both cellphones and land lines — as the only major tax increase in Emanuel’s 2018 budget.

As a result, O’Connor predicted that it will be the most tranquil budget season since Emanuel took office in 2011.

As expected, Emanuel is declaring a large tax increment financing surplus — $166 million this time — with $66 million of it earmarked for Chicago Public Schools to pay for security, Safe Passage and after-school programs.