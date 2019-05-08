Uber, Lyft drivers protest outside City Hall, globally ahead of Uber’s IPO

A few dozen Uber and Lyft drivers protested outside City Hall on Wednesday as similar demonstrations around the world called on the ride-hailing services to improve employment and pay conditions.

Though an official boycott was not called for in Chicago — organizers did not ask drivers to stop working — the protest took on the feel of a strike ahead of Uber’s long-awaited initial public offering later this week.

The drivers marched in front of the LaSalle Street entrance at City Hall, chanting, “Uber, Lyft stop it, the gig is up, drop it,” while holding signs that read, “Support your drivers”; “Stop corporate greed”; and “Share the fare.”

The drivers demanded an increase in their pay; a cap on the number of drivers allowed in the city; better safety features to protect drivers from malicious riders; and more financial accountability.

Maribel Velazquez, who has driven for both Uber and Lyft for more than two years, said she used to take home 75% of the money she made from fares, but her wage has dropped to less than 40% in the past year and a half.

“I’m driving, and I do everything — I use my car, I pay my gas — and the only thing Uber does is look for the customer,” Velazquez said. “It’s not fair. I do 100% of the work.”

Velazquez said she has reported instances of discrimination from riders but has not heard back from Uber or Lyft about any final outcomes other than the companies thanking her for the report.

Among those supporting the drivers was Nnamdi Uwazie, a cabdriver for more than two decades.

Though cabdrivers and ride-hailing drivers have often had a strained relationship after the tech giants severely diminished the taxi industry, Uwazie said he felt it was important to show solidarity.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re driving a cab, you’re driving a limo, you’re driving an Uber or Lyft, you should be able to take care of your [family],” Uwazie said. “This is what we are doing for a living.”