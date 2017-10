Uber unveils a branded credit card

Ride-hailing company Uber is launching a co-branded credit card.

The Uber Visa Card will be available beginning Nov. 2 with the aim building customer loyalty.

“We spoke with our customers about how and where they spend and what matters most in a credit card,” Drew Quinn, an Uber product manager, wrote in a company blog post.

The credit card will pay cash-back rewards, including 4 percent on purchases at restaurants, takeout and bars, including UberEATS, and 2 percent on Uber rides.