UIC student robbed near University Village campus

A University of Illinois at Chicago student was robbed Tuesday night near the school’s campus on the Near West Side.

The robbery took place about 9:30 p.m. at 806 W. Maxwell St. in the University Village neighborhood, according to a security alert issued by UIC police.

No injuries occurred, university police said. The offender suggested he was armed, but the student who was robbed did not see a weapon.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, 20-22 years old, about 5-foot-9, thin and has tattoos on his arm, university police said. He was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a hat.

The robber drove away west on Maxwell Street and then north on Newbury Street in a silver sedan, according to police. Four other people were in the vehicle, which was an older model and had a cracked windshield.