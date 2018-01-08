UN: Death toll at 64 after boat of migrants sinks in Mediterranean Sea off Libya

Rescuers disembark the body of a migrant on Monday after the Italian Coast Guard vessel "Diciotti" arrived in the port of Catania following a rescue operation of migrants and refugees at sea. A dinghy, possibly carrying some 150 migrants, ran into trouble. The Italian coast guard told AFP 85 people had been rescued from the sinking vessel. | Giovanni Isolino/AFP/Getty Images

ROME — The UN migration agency has raised the probable death toll to 64 in the weekend sinking of a smugglers’ rubber dinghy in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya.

The Italian coast guard, hours after the boat started sinking Saturday due to a puncture, rescued 86 people from it and retrieved the bodies of eight dead women.

Flavio Di Giacomo of the International Organization for Migration says Monday that according to survivors, interviewed by the agency in Catania, Sicily, after they arrived on a rescue ship, there were 150 persons aboard the overcrowded rubber dinghy went it took off from Libya.

Rescue agencies had expressed fears shortly after the tragedy that dozens could be missing. The Italian coast guard launched a search but didn’t find any more survivors or bodies.