Unclaimed $500K lottery ticket sold at East Garfield Park liquor store

A lottery ticket worth half a million dollars was recently sold at an East Garfield Park liquor store on the West Side, but no one has claimed the prize.

The “Lucky Day Lotto” ticket was sold at One Eleven Food & Liquor, 111 N. Kedzie Ave., according to the Illinois Lottery. It matched all five numbers in Friday’s midday drawing.

The winner is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they can bring it to one of the Illinois Lottery’s five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. The winner has up to a year from the original drawing date to claim the prize.

The store will receive a bonus of $5,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.