Unclaimed Lotto ticket worth $650K sold on Southwest Side

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold on the Southwest Side netted a $650,000 prize, but the winner hasn’t come forward to claim the winnings.

The ticket was sold for the Wednesday mid-day drawing at the Good to Go gas station, 6401 W. 65th St., in the Bedford Park neighborhood, according to the Illinois Lottery. It matched all five winning numbers – 7, 35, 36, 39 and 43 – to win the six-figure prize.

The gas station will receive a bonus of $6,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

The Lottery urged players to check their ticket. The winner should sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.