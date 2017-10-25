Union organizer fired from ‘Fight for 15’ minimum wage group

Caleb Jennings (with megaphone) at a Fight For 15 protest outside a McDonald's near 28th and Cicero in 2014. | Sun-Times file photo

The head union organizer for Chicago’s “Fight for 15” chapter has been fired, a source has confirmed to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Caleb Jennings was let go Monday, as part of the Service Employees International Union’s ongoing investigation into complaints from staff alleging sexual misconduct and abusive behavior, the source said.

Jennings could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

But in an online story posted Tuesday, he told BuzzFeed News: “My employment was severed with SEIU on Monday. I support the ongoing investigations, and I’m against any workplace sexual misconduct and abuse.”

In the online story, BuzzFeed reported obtaining a June 2016 letter signed by more than 50 union staffers in which they sought Jennings’ removal, according to BuzzFeed.

The “Fight for 15” effort advocates for a $15 minimum wage and has organized protests in Chicago and other cities.

SEIU Local 1 and SEIU Healthcare are among a group of investors that recently purchased the Chicago Sun-Times.