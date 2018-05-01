United Airlines announces new pet travel restrictions

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 19: United Airlines jets sit at gates at O'Hare International Airport on September 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. In 2013, 67 million passengers passed through O'Hare, another 20 million passed through Chicago's Midway Airport, and the two airports combined moved more than 1.4 million tons of air cargo. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Following a series of pet-related incidents, United Airlines announced new policies Tuesday regarding animals traveling in the cargo of its planes.

The airline halted its PetSafe program in March after a Kansas-bound dog was sent to Japan and another dog died after being put in a closed overhead bin during a flight to New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

Starting in July, dogs and cats will once again be able to travel in-cargo on United flights, but the airline will not allow short or snub-nosed dogs and certain cat breeds that face greater health risks while flying. No other type of animal will be allowed.

In addition, pets will no longer be able to travel to and from Las Vegas, Palm Springs, Phoenix and Tucson between May 1 and September 30 because of high temperatures.

United partnered with American Humane, a national humane animal organization, to improve its pet policies. The airline said it will continue to work with the organization to keep making improvements to animal transportation.