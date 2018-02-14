United Airlines engine cover falls off as passenger films it on flight to Hawaii

One of the engines from an United Airlines Boeing 777 flight 1175 fell apart somewhere over the Pacific Ocean, Inc. reported. The engine cover fell off, leaving the engine itself exposed and shaking pretty violently. | Mel Evans/AP photo

A United Airlines passenger recorded the unthinkable from his camera phone on a Monday evening flight.

One of the engine covers from an United Airlines Boeing 777 flight 1175 fell apart somewhere over the Pacific Ocean, Inc. reported. The engine cover fell off, leaving the engine itself exposed and shaking pretty violently.

Erik Haddad, a passenger on the flight from San Francisco to Honolulu, tweeted the video from his personal account:

Inc. also reported that the airplane landed safely and their were no injuries to passengers and the crew.

United Airlines released a statement:

“United flight 1175 traveling to Honolulu from San Francisco landed safely after the pilots called for an emergency landing because of a loss of the engine cowling (the covering of the engine). Our pilots followed all necessary protocols to safely land the aircraft. The aircraft taxied to the gate and passengers deplaned normally.”