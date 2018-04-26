United Airlines to serve breakfast tacos, craft beers

United Airlines is upping its menu game with breakfast tacos and craft beers.

Inspired by current food trends, the airline says it will offer egg and chicken chorizo tacos for breakfast and a barbecue chicken sandwich topped with cheese and pickles for lunch and dinner.

Craving a craft beer while you fly? United will start serving up Lagunitas Sumpin’ Easy Ale, a New Belgium IPA and Citradelic Tangerine IPA.

For fans of a lighter beer, United will be the first airline to offer Stella Artois, the popular Belgian pilsner.

If it’s something sweet you’re after, the airline will offer sundaes with Ghirardelli toppings, including Barista Dark Chocolate Mini Chips, Ghirardelli Hot Fudge sauce, Ghirardelli Caramel sauce and Barista Caramel Flavored Mini Chips. The sundaes will only be available on transcontinental flights.

The new menu options will debut May 1 on flights that are at least three hours long.