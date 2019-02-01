UI trustees continue tuition freeze for in-state freshmen

A fifth consecutive tuition freeze for in-state freshmen has been approved by the University of Illinois board of trustees. | Courtesy of University of Illinois

Trustees of the University of Illinois have approved a fifth consecutive tuition freeze for in-state freshmen at its three schools, along with slightly higher student fees and housing rates for 2019-20.

The News-Gazette in Champaign reports tuition for Illinois residents will not change from this year’s levels at the Urbana campus, $12,036 to $17,040 a year, depending on the major. Students from other states will pay $572 more annually, or $29,178 to $34,182, a 2 percent increase. International students pay another $874 a year on top of out-of-state rates.

Fees for all Urbana undergraduates will rise by $28, to $3,086 a year, and standard housing costs will go up by $162, to $10,774.

The trustees on Thursday also approved the renaming the UIC Pavilion in Chicago to Credit Union 1 Arena through a 15-year, $9.3 million naming rights deal with the Rantoul-based company.