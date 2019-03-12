University of Chicago’s Booth School falls from No. 1 spot in US News rankings

The University of Chicago's Booth School of Business sunk from the top spot on U.S. News & World's best business school rankings this year. | Chicago Booth School of Business

The University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business has been dropped from the top spot on this year’s U.S. News & World Report’s best business school rankings.

Though it clinched the top spot for the first time on last year’s list, this year Booth tied for No. 3 with Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management.

U.S. News & World released its 2020 rankings for the best graduate school programs on Tuesday.

University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School snagged the top spot this year for the first time, moving up two spots from last year. Stanford also climbed to reach the No. 2 spot this year.

Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management was No. 6 on the list of best business schools. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign ranked No. 47.

In the magazine’s law school rankings, Yale University’s law school was ranked the nation’s best, followed by Stanford and Harvard.

Harvard kept its spot as the top medical school in the country, with John Hopkins as No. 2 and University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine in the No. 3 spot.