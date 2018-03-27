University of Illinois searches for chief diversity officer

The University of Illinois is in the midst of a national search for its first-ever chief diversity officer. | File photo by Heather Coit/The News-Gazette via AP

CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois is in the midst of a national search for its first-ever chief diversity officer.

The News-Gazette reports that the position was recommended last year by an outside team that reviewed all UI programs. The review team recommended a more centralized structure to help diversity and inclusion efforts operate more smoothly.

A campus spokeswoman says the position will oversee a new cabinet-level Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The vice chancellor will work to integrate wide-ranging efforts on campus to enhance diversity, equity, access and inclusion across the university.

The job notice says the new office will work with the provost on faculty diversity programs, graduate student mentoring and postdoctoral programs for women in STEM.

The search committee is accepting applications until Thursday.