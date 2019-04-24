Unlocked houses burglarized in Lake View: police

Police are telling Lake View residents to lock their doors after five residences in the North Side neighborhood were reported burglarized since Sunday.

In each incident, the burglar entered the house through an unlocked door and stole property before fleeing, Chicago police said.

Four of the break-ins were in the 3800 block of North Janssen Avenue, police said. They occurred:

Between 10:25 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., April 21;

Between 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., April 21;

Between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., April 21; and

At 12:30 a.m., April 22.

An additional break-in happened at 3:55 a.m. April 23 in the 3700 block of North Greenview Avenue, a block away from the Janssen burglaries, police said.

In one incident, the burglar was described as a man between 30 and 40 years old wearing a gray hooded jacket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.