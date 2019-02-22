Unlocked vehicles burglarized, stolen on Far South Side: police

Chicago police are warning drivers about a string of stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles this month on the Far South Side.

At least one thief has been walking around overnight and pulling on car door handles, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The person or group of people would then take property inside the vehicles.

Twice, the vehicles had car keys inside and were themselves stolen, police said.

The incidents occurred:

Feb. 7 in the 10800 block of South Rockwell;

Feb. 13 in the 10500 block of South Western;

Feb. 13 in the 10700 block of South Fairfield;

Feb. 13 in the 10800 block of South Fairfield;

Feb. 15 in the 10000 block of South Fairfield;

Feb. 16 in the 9100 block of South Oakley;

Feb. 16 in the 9300 block of South Claremont;

Feb. 16 in the 9600 block of South Damen;

Feb. 16 in the 9600 block of South Longwood; and

Feb. 19 in the 2100 block of West 115th Street.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.