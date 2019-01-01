Unmarked CPD squad car shot up in Austin; no one inside injured

A group of Police officers stand next to the unmarked police car that had it's window shot out, Tuesday morning in the 500 block of North Leamington. Neither officer in the vehicle was injured. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Someone unleashed a hail of bullets into an occupied Chicago police squad car during the early minutes of 2019 in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 12:11 a.m., gunshots rang out as officers were inside an unmarked squad car driving north in the 500 block of North Leamington, according to Chicago police. The car’s back window was shot up, but no injuries occurred.

No one was in custody early Tuesday.

The criminal damage occurred shortly after two women were wounded by someone armed with an assault weapon about a mile south, in 2018’s final documented shooting.