Unruly passenger delays southbound Red Line trains on North Side

A person causing a disturbance on a CTA Red Line train in Edgewater caused major delays for southbound riders during Friday’s morning commute.

Southbound Red Line trains temporarily bypassed all stations between Jarvis and Lawrence because of police activity at Granville, according to a service alert from the CTA.

Chicago police said officers were dispatched at 8:18 a.m. for reports of a male causing a disturbance on a train at the station, 1119 W. Granville Ave.

Normal service resumed with residual delays shortly before 8:40 a.m., the CTA said.