Unseasonably cold temps to continue till Saturday

A woman covers her face with her gloved hands to stay warm, in The Loop, Friday afternoon, while temperatures were well below freezing, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Chicago. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Unseasonably cold weather will remain in Chicago for a few more days.

Tuesday will be blustery with gusts of 25 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service said. The wind chill in the morning will feel like 0 to minus 10 degrees. Chicago can expect scattered flurries in the morning and evening.

Temperature could reach 20 degrees Tuesday before plunging to the single digits overnight, the weather service said.

On Wednesday, expect a breeze and and temps reaching mid to high 20s, the weather service said. Thursday will see a chance of snow and temps as high as 30, and Friday’s temps could reach the high 30s.

On Saturday, the freezing temperatures are expected to finally rise above freezing, the weather service said. The warmer temps, which could rise to 50 degrees, will be followed by thunderstorms on Saturday evening.

Chicago recently broke a record for cold weather on Monday. The city’s high temp of 12 degrees was the coldest ever March 4 on record, the weather service said. It beat the previous cold daily high of 17, set in 1890.