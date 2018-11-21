‘Unseasonably cool’ Thanksgiving, rainy Black Friday slated for Chicago area

Thanksgiving is looking dry but chilly this year for the Chicago area, with rain slated for the days after.

This November’s “unseasonably cool conditions” will continue through Thursday, with a high of 44 degrees during the day and a low of 29 degrees at night, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday afternoon bodes a chance of rain near the I-39 corridor in the west suburbs, the NWS said. Temperatures will also warm to a high of 49 degrees in the day and a low of 38 degrees at night Friday — along with “widespread” rains likely hitting the city.

The weekend will continue with toastier conditions, with a low of 35 degrees Saturday night and a high of 53 degrees Sunday afternoon, the NWS said. Rain was a possibility Saturday afternoon and was “likely” on Sunday.