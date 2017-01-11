Unsolved 2004 Lake View murder to be featured on Crime Stoppers show

Sketch of a person of interest in the 2004 murder of 31-year-old Kevin Clewer in the Lake View neighborhood. | Chicago Police

A cold case murder that happened more than 13 years ago in the North Side Lake View neighborhood will be featured on an upcoming television show.

Kevin Clewer, 31, was stabbed to death inside his home in the 3400 block of North Elaine Place between 10 p.m. March 23, 2004, and 6 p.m. March 24, 2004, according to Chicago Police.

He had been seen with a person of interest at two establishments in the 3300-3500 blocks of North Halsted immediately before the murder, police said.

At the time of the crime, the suspect was described as a Hispanic man about 25, about 5-foot-7 with a slim, athletic build who spoke with a Hispanic or European Spanish accent, police said. He might be known as Fernando.

The case is being featured on the TV show, “Case Files Chicago,” on its Nov. 11 episode. The show airs at 11 p.m. Saturdays on The CW.

Chicago Police are asking the public for help solving the crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Detective Campbell at (312) 744-8261.